Wife Pour Hot Cooking Oil On Her Sleeping Husband Because He Cheated on Her

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 26-year-old man from Tsvingwe, Zimbabwe is in excruciating moment at Mutare Provincial Hospital after being scalded with hot cooking oil while asleep in a shocking act of domestic violence by his estranged wife over allegations of promiscuity.   Tinashe Mutsamba is admitted in the hospital’s burns unit, nursing severe burns to his face, neck, […]

