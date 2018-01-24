 Wife Pours Hot Water On Side Chic For Having Ana1 S2x With Her Husband | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wife Pours Hot Water On Side Chic For Having Ana1 S2x With Her Husband

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

It was double tragedy for a young lady who was lured by a married man, who had anal sex with her and was bathed with hot water by the man’s angry wife in Lagos. The incident happened at Aunty Toyin Street, Kedeibo Estate in Ijegun area in the outskirts of Lagos. The couple, Mr. Chigozie […]

The post Wife Pours Hot Water On Side Chic For Having Ana1 S2x With Her Husband appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.