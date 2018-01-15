Wike blames Buhari for unending crisis, killings across Nigeria
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has blamed the policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for the crisis rocking various parts of the country. According the governor, most Nigerians were unhappy with the direction that the country was headed under the Buhari-led APC Government, especially the unending killings and shedding of innocent blood across […]
