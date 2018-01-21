Wike: If elections are held 100 times in Rivers State, the PDP will win

Nyesome WIke, the governor of Rivers state says if election are held 100 times in Rivers state, the PDP will win .

Speaking during a media programme in Port Harcourt the Rivers state capital, Wike said his performance as a governor alone has brighten the chance of PDP fortune in Rivers state. Wike who was responding to the insinuation that the security operation which killed Don Waney who was terrorising the people of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area was ordered by the president said the operation was sorely funded by the Rivers sate government.

He said Don Waney accepted Amnesty, but refused to abide by the tenets of the amnesty, so the Rivers state security council resolved to track him down

“If elections are held 100 times in Rivers State, the PDP will win. The chances of the PDP are even brighter in Rivers State as a result of my performance.

“I have projects located in all local government areas of the state. I have reasons in each local government area why the people should vote for me.

“The State Government funded the operation that led to the death of Don Waney. The President may have encouraged it, but the operation was funded by the Rivers State Government.

“If we do not work in synch with security agencies, how would we have gotten Don Wanny. Whether we like it or not, it is incumbent on us to play our own part on security”,

