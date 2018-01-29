Wike Lauds DSS, Army Over Death Of Wanted Cultist
Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army for the joint operation that led to the killing of a wanted cultist, Oluchi Igwedibia alias Obatosu, younger brother of late Prince Johnson Igwedibia, popularly known as Don Wanny. The younger brother of Late Don Wanny […]
The post Wike Lauds DSS, Army Over Death Of Wanted Cultist appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
