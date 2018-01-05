Wike reveals root cause of violence in Rivers

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has blamed international oil companies for the recent outbreak of violence and cult-related activities in the state. Wike was reacting to the gruesome killing of 17 people in the state on New Year Day by unknown gunmen, The governor said oil companies in the state were awarding surveillance contracts to cultists […]

