Wike Sympathizes With Families Of New Year’s Eve Massacre, Places N200m Bounty On The Perpetrators

Following the massacre in Rivers State on New Year’s eve, The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has placed a N200 Million bounty on anyone who can provide valuable information that will lead to the capture of the perpetrators.

The incident which happened on the early hours of 1st of January, 2018 too everyone by surprise and up till today, Omuko residents cannot explain who or what led to the sporadic shooting. Speaking during a visit to the families of the deceased, Wike condemned the act in the area by some hoodlums.

Sympathizing with families of the deceased and victims of the attack, the governor said anyone or group of people connected to the crime would have their house forfeited to the state government.

In Nyesom Wike’s words;

“We have placed a N200 million bounty for relevant information that will lead to the arrest of all those involved in this unfortunate act of violence. Governor Wike places N200 million bounty on perpetrators of Omoku violence Governor Wike said this while visiting families of the deceased and victims of the attack.





“Anybody who is connected to this crime in any way will have his/her houses forfeited to the Government. This place has been peaceful before this unfortunate mayhem.





“We will not allow another case of this violence. We have mobilised the security agencies to take the battle to the perpetrators. Governor Wike said all those linked to the Omoku violence will face the full weight of the law.