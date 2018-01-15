Wike To APC: Nigerians Are Unhappy With The Country’s Direction

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has declared that most Nigerians are unhappy with the direction that the country is headed under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, especially the unending killings and shedding of innocent blood across the country. He warned that Nigerians must never forget to draw from the trials and […]

The post Wike To APC: Nigerians Are Unhappy With The Country’s Direction appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

