Wike Urges LEADERSHIP Newspapers To Join Fight To Save Democracy

…Dedicates Award To God, Rivers People Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has appealed to LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group to join in the fight to save Nigeria’s democracy from collapsing. This is as he dedicated the Governor of the Year award, which will be conferred on him on March 29, 2018, to the Almighty God […]

The post Wike Urges LEADERSHIP Newspapers To Join Fight To Save Democracy appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

