Will Arnett And Ludacris Buddy-Up In New “Show Dogs” Trailer – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) Will Arnett And Ludacris Buddy-Up In New “Show Dogs” Trailer

Guardian (blog)

What happens when Will Arnett plays a cop and Ludacris voices a police dog? Pure chaos is the right answer. In this trailer, Will Arnett's character and his partner dog go undercover to investigate a smuggling ring at the most exclusive dog show in the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

