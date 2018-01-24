Will National Assembly deliver on its 2018 agenda? – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Will National Assembly deliver on its 2018 agenda?
The Punch
“Going into the New Year, I can only wish each and every one of us the best as we prepare for the task ahead. It is a crucial year. As you all know, this, in all probability, will be the last productive year before we go into the 2019 electioneering …
PIGB: All eyes on President Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!