Will Smith and his beautiful wife, Jada Pinkett celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary (PHOTOS) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Entertainment


Will Smith and his beautiful wife, Jada Pinkett celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary (PHOTOS)
Multiple award winning actor, singer and comedian, Will Smith is so full of joy as he celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith yesterday, December 31, 2017. The couple have two children together; Jaden and Willow Smith
