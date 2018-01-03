 Winky D, Jah Prayzah light up Kadoma… in 2Kings saving grace – NewsDay | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Winky D, Jah Prayzah light up Kadoma… in 2Kings saving grace – NewsDay

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Winky D, Jah Prayzah light up Kadoma… in 2Kings saving grace
NewsDay
TOP music acts Winky D and Jah Prayzah on New Year's Eve proved to be music promoter 2 Kings Entertainment's saving grace as they staged an epic show in Kadoma after Nigerian music star Davido had pulled a fast one on them for the second time. BY

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.