Winnie loses battle for Mandela’s rural home – Citizen

Winnie loses battle for Mandela's rural home
A South African court on Friday struck down a long-running effort by late president Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to claim ownership of his former rural home. The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal against a lower court's
