Winnie Mandela awarded Honorary Doctorate at Makerere

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Winnie Madikizela Mandela has received a Honorary Doctorate from Makerere University on the final day of the Ugandan institutions 68th Graduation Ceremony.

The Honorary Doctorate of Laws of Makerere University award to Winnie Madikizela Mandela was received on Friday on her behalf by her niece. The citation mentioned that she was awarded in recognition of her activism and leadership in the liberation struggle of South Africa and Africa at large.

First to congratulate Winnie Mandela was Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, who in a message read out to the congregation, hailed her and her family for leading the struggle against apartheid.

“The Mandela family was very instrumental in the liberation of South Africa and the entire African Continent.,” said Museveni, adding that “the Mandela family indeed gave their all for Africa. They have no debt with Africa. They contributed to the achievement of emancipation, democracy and some steps toward economic integration in the form of SADC. ”

Mandela, better known in South Africa as the “Mother of the Nation”, was among the more than one thousand women arrested in demonstrations against the injustices resulting from the pass laws which forced black people to carry identification documents to control their movements.

“She remains an important figure in the South African society, in history of the liberation struggle not only in the South but in other parts of the world” Museveni said.

In four sessions over four days, over 14,000 graduands were presented to the Chancellor Prof. Ezra Suruma for conferment of Makerere University and award of diplomas in the respective disciplines.

The 68th Graduation Ceremony sessions started on Tuesday and ended today, Friday.

This is Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe’s first graduation ceremony as Vice-Chancellor. He last year took over from Prof Ddumba.

Of the 14,085 graduates (50.6% female, 49.4% male), 71 will receive PHDs, 980 masters degrees, 96 post graduate diplomas, 133 undergraduate diplomas and 12,691 bachelor’s degrees.

It was announced at today’s session that Boniface Odongo emerged the best performing student in sciences with a 4.94 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

Makerere Univeresity Graduation List 2018 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

