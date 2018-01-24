 Winnie Mandela hospitalized in Johannesburg | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Winnie Mandela hospitalized in Johannesburg

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has been hospitalised for a kidney infection but is expected to make a full recovery. TimesLive, quoting her spokesman Victor Dlamini, said the 81-year-old had complained of a “loss of appetite” and that “one of her legs was painful”. She was taken to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday. […]

The post Winnie Mandela hospitalized in Johannesburg appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.