With Abubakar’s Appointment, “All” Nigeria’s Security Chiefs Are Northerners – Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Ahmed Abubakar as the new director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Abubakar was appointed as a replacement for Ayo Oke, former head of the intelligence agency, who was sacked on 30 October 2017, following the controversies trailing $43.5m found in an […]

The post With Abubakar’s Appointment, “All” Nigeria’s Security Chiefs Are Northerners – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

