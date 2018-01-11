 With Abubakar’s Appointment, “All” Nigeria’s Security Chiefs Are Northerners – Fayose | Nigeria Today
With Abubakar’s Appointment, “All” Nigeria’s Security Chiefs Are Northerners – Fayose

Posted on Jan 11, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Ahmed Abubakar as the new director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Abubakar was appointed as a replacement for Ayo Oke, former head of the intelligence agency, who was sacked on 30 October 2017, following the controversies trailing $43.5m found in an […]

