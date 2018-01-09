With Amaechi as Director-General Buhari/Osinbajo Re-election bid, PDP are afraid of another defeat – APC

Chief Davies Ikanya, Rivers State Chapter Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), says PDP are afraid of another defeat in 2019, hence their call for Amaechi resignation following his reappointment as the Director-General of Buhari/Osinbajo Re-election Campaign Organisation.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Public Affairs, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze on Monday, Ikanya said Amaechi is PDP nightmare and lauded the party’s decision to reappoint him to champion the re-election bid of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019.

The River State APC boss said he was convinced that Amaechi who flawed a sitting government in 2015 will give the APC a clean slate in 2019. Ikanya sympathize with PDP members and advised them to double their efforts as the journey ahead is very tasking.

The Statement in part:

“We are convinced that Amaechi will succeed in this onerous task, not minding the arduous nature of the present task, considering how PDP members have poisoned the minds of Nigerians against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its efforts to correct the wrongs of PDP from 1999 to 2015.

“We sympathise with PDP members, as it will take them to do more than they are doing at present, to wrest power from APC. Besides, Amaechi needs not resign, as there is no constitutional backing to that effect. PDP members and their cohorts are only afraid of the visionary and revolutionary trends of Amaechi

“If the Transport minister could lead APC to victory in 2015 when PDP was in power, defeating the party, now that it is in disarray and in the hands of those that impoverished our people through looting of our common patrimony with impunity, the task before Amaechi and his team becomes much easier.

“The task of ensuring that PDP members and their co-looters are kept at bay from the centre of power should not be left in the hands of Amaechi and his team, every patriotic Nigerian must assist and cooperate to ensure the success of the venture, so that President Buhari will continue in his mission of rebuilding Nigeria, as envisioned by the founding fathers of our nation.”

