With its acquisition of Parkmobile, BMW looks to help you find a parking spot

BMW has acquired Parkmobile, an app that helps folks in North America look for parking space, which means that the German automaker will now be with you at just about every point of your driving journey.

The post With its acquisition of Parkmobile, BMW looks to help you find a parking spot appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

