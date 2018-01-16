Witness’ absence stalls Orji Kalu’s trial
The ongoing criminal trial of a former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, was stalled on Tuesday due to the inability of the prosecution to bring to court one of its major witnesses, one M.A. Udoh. The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), urged the court to grant him a short adjournment to […]
