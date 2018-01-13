Wizkid, Falz, Basketmouth make surprise appearance at Ycee’s #JuiceConcertUK
Tinny Entertainment rockstar Ycee had his first headline show, the “Juice Concert” in London last night and it was a straight vibe. The show featured supporting acts like Eugy, Sona, Bella, MsBanks & Flosha. There were also surprise appearances from top acts; Wizkid, Falz & comedian Basketmouth. See photos below: Watch Wizkid perform “Manya” at […]
The post Wizkid, Falz, Basketmouth make surprise appearance at Ycee’s #JuiceConcertUK appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!