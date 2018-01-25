 Wizkid flaunts N432m wristwatch on Instagram – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Wizkid flaunts N432m wristwatch on Instagram

Wizkid flaunts N432m wristwatch on Instagram
Wizkid who shared photo of his 3rd son Zion Earlier today just showed off a brand new wristwatch he just got for himself. According to him, he bought it for $1.2million and when converted to naira, it amounts to N432milion. That's alot though, but
