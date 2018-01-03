 Wizkid, Jidenna, Black Coffee billed to perform at Coachella 2018 👏 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid, Jidenna, Black Coffee billed to perform at Coachella 2018 👏

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The biggest music festival of the year, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival simply addressed as Coachella has announced the lineup for this year’s festivities. The show will take place for two weekends between April 13th & 22nd. The 3 headline acts for this year’s event are The Weeknd, Beyonce & Eminem. African music […]

The post Wizkid, Jidenna, Black Coffee billed to perform at Coachella 2018 👏 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.