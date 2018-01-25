Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi joined Burna Boy for London Listening of “Outside” Album & we’ve got the Photos!

On the back of a successful private listening party in Lagos last Sunday, Burna Boy gave the Outside experience to a number of his fans in a release party at The Curtain Hotel, London. He treated his fans to performances from songs off the forthcoming album, “Outside”, due out on all digital platforms, tomorrow, Friday, January […]

The post Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi joined Burna Boy for London Listening of “Outside” Album & we’ve got the Photos! appeared first on BellaNaija.

