Wizkid’s 3rd Child ‘ZION’ Unveiled
Starboy Wizkid seems to becoming notorious for sowing his wild oats anywhere having about three women who have had a child for him. The recent being his new UK mamager, Jada Pollock. The Nigerian pop star last year, November tweeted the names of his new baby as ‘Zion Ayo-Balogun’ having kept the delivery of the […]
The post Wizkid’s 3rd Child ‘ZION’ Unveiled appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
