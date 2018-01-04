Wizkid’s Royal Albert Hall performance gets documentary treatment
One of the high points for Nigerian music last year was when superstar Wizkid sold-out the Royal Albert Hall in London, becoming the first Male African act to do so.
Boiler Room documented the process and will be releasing a full documentary tomorrow, January 5th, 2018. The teaser shows Wizkid praying with his band before going on stage on the iconic night.
