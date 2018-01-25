 Wobey Sound!🔊 DJ Enimoney features Reminisce, Slimcase & Tiwa Savage on New Single “Diet” | Listen on BN | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Music

YBNL’s official Disc Jockey, DJ Enimoney is out with his highly anticipated record titled “Diet“. The record is produced by Sarz and features Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage. Listen below: Get “Diet” here

