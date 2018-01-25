Wobey Sound!🔊 DJ Enimoney features Reminisce, Slimcase & Tiwa Savage on New Single “Diet” | Listen on BN
YBNL’s official Disc Jockey, DJ Enimoney is out with his highly anticipated record titled “Diet“. The record is produced by Sarz and features Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage. Listen below: Get “Diet” here
The post Wobey Sound!🔊 DJ Enimoney features Reminisce, Slimcase & Tiwa Savage on New Single “Diet” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!