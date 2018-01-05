Woman Dumps Her Baby In Waste Bin And Ran Away, In PH – Graphic Photos

Sometime I question the existence of God whenever I see this king of story or hear this kind incident. If God knows everything before it happens, is he cruel enough to know that this lady will abandon this little infant and yet he chose to let her have the pregnancy?

Sometimes I don’t even know what to believe. According to Lawrence, A Facebook user who shared this info. a lady dropped her baby at the center of the road in a waste bin along Ikwerre road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and ran away.

God help us all.










