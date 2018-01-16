 Woman Gang Raped In Broad Daylight Inside Graveyard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman Gang Raped In Broad Daylight Inside Graveyard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Essex police are investigating an incident where a woman in her 30’s was abducted and carried to a cemetery by 3 unknown men and gang-raped in the middle of the day. The police are requesting for anyone with information about the crime to please step forward. The victim stated that on Sunday she was picked […]

The post Woman Gang Raped In Broad Daylight Inside Graveyard appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.