Women In Saudi Arabia To Attend Football Matches On Friday For First Time

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Football, News, World | 0 comments

Women in Saudi Arabia would be allowed to attend football matches on Friday  for the first time in the conservative kingdom, authorities said on Monday. Female fans would enter major sports stadiums in the Kingdom to attend three football matches involving local sides as part of the Saudi Professional League competition, the government-run Centre for […]

