 Women with Bleached Skin, Stretch Marks stopped from recruiting at Ghana Immigration Services – Reports | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Women with Bleached Skin, Stretch Marks stopped from recruiting at Ghana Immigration Services – Reports

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says all ladies who have stretch marks, bleached skins and surgery cuts will be automatically dismissed from their recruitment program, BBC reports. The agency’s spokesman Michael Amoako-Attah said the selection criteria was necessary to ensure the staff’s safety and wellbeing: If you have bleached skin or surgical marks on your body during […]

The post Women with Bleached Skin, Stretch Marks stopped from recruiting at Ghana Immigration Services – Reports appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.