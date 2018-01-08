Wonder Woman, Moe Sasegbon bags Temple Management deal
Ahead of her preparation to represent Nigeria at the forthcoming Common Wealth Games and African Championships, United Kingdom-based athlete, Motunrayo Sasegbon has signed to one of Africa’s leading talent management agencies, Temple Management Company (TMC). The heptathlete who is also popular for her recent appearances in the Hollywood blockbusters, ‘Wonder Woman’ and Justice League […]
