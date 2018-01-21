‘Word from the Lord’: Televangelist’s ministry buys Tyler Perry’s Gulfstream jet – Kansas City Star
Kansas City Star
'Word from the Lord': Televangelist's ministry buys Tyler Perry's Gulfstream jet
Kansas City Star
Texas televangelist Kenneth Copeland once called flying in a commercial airplane “getting in a long tube with a bunch of demons.” His answer to a prayer arrived last week in the form of a sleek Gulfstream V private jet that Kenneth Copeland Ministries …
We acquire private jets to talk to God better —US cleric
