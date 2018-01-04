Workers In End Of Year Face-off With Science Ministry

There was pandemonium at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology as protesting workers in the ministry stormed the office of the permanent secretary, Dr Amina Shamaki, and held her hostage. The workers under the aegis of Joint Union accused the permanent secretary of high handedness, disregard for their welfare and urged […]

The post Workers In End Of Year Face-off With Science Ministry appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

