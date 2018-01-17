Workshop on Conducting Successful Research 2018, Date And Time

The workshop will be conducted by Commonwealth alumni and is a step towards providing undergraduate and master’s students with an opportunity to directly learn from some of the most brilliant minds and expert Commonwealth alumni in Bangladesh. We hope the tertiary level students will be able to acquire useful insights about the philosophy of research […]

The post Workshop on Conducting Successful Research 2018, Date And Time appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

