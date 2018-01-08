 World Cup: Nigeria Should Not Be Mere Spectator In Russia – PMB | Nigeria Today
World Cup: Nigeria Should Not Be Mere Spectator In Russia – PMB

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia in June, President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged the Super Eagles to leave a mark at the mundial and not just be mere spectators. Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari at the presidential Villa. He stressed the need […]

