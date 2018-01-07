World Cup: Nigeria Should Not Be Spectators In Russia- PMB

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia in June, President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged the Super Eagles to leave a mark at the mundial and not just be mere spectators. Minister of sports , Solomon Dalung disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari at the presidential Villa. He stressed the […]

The post World Cup: Nigeria Should Not Be Spectators In Russia- PMB appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

