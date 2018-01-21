 World Cup: Rohr Targets Wins Against Croatia, Iceland | Nigeria Today
World Cup: Rohr Targets Wins Against Croatia, Iceland

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr is targeting wins against Croatia and Iceland to reach the second round of the 2018 World Cup, saying the last Group D match against Argentina will not be straightforward as the South Americans will be seeking revenge after losing 4-2 to the Super Eagles in a friendly last November. […]

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

