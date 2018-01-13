World media struggle to translate Trump’s Africa insult – Hamilton Journal News
|
Hamilton Journal News
|
World media struggle to translate Trump's Africa insult
Hamilton Journal News
FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the Washington. Many parts of the world were shocked by Trump's vulgar insult of Africa, at least once foreign-language …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!