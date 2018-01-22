 World’s top 1% earn 82% of wealth generated in 2017, says Oxfam | Nigeria Today
World’s top 1% earn 82% of wealth generated in 2017, says Oxfam

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Eighty-two per cent of the wealth generated last year went to the richest one per cent of the global population, while the 3.7 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world saw no increase in their wealth, says a new Oxfam report. The report was launched on Monday as political and business elites gather for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

