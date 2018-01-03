Wrestlers for C’Games camping as Genesis tops Africa – The Punch
|
Wrestlers for C'Games camping as Genesis tops Africa
The Punch
The Nigeria Wrestling Federation has invited 32 wrestlers for the first phase of camping ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The XXI Commonwealth Games are scheduled to hold in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!