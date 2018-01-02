 Wrestling: Mercy Genesis makes top 20 in UWW’s female 48kg ranking – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Wrestling: Mercy Genesis makes top 20 in UWW’s female 48kg ranking – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Sports


Wrestling: Mercy Genesis makes top 20 in UWW's female 48kg ranking
Ibadan – Nigeria's female 48kg wrestler Mercy Genesis is now number one in Africa following the January ranking released by the United World Wrestling (UWW). Mercy Genesis. TGenesis, an African champion, had been unranked and has now gained a step to

