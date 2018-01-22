Xenophobia: Nigerian killed by South African Police

A 27 year old Nigerian Mr Ebuka Okori, has been reportedly killed by the South African Police Service (SAPs), and this has sparked outrage amongst Nigerians living in that country with the Nigerian mission in South Africa expressing dismay over the killing.

According to reports, the incident which took place on Jan.19, in Durban, Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa, was coming just few days after Nigerian nationals in South Africa protested at the Nigerian embassy in that country of a renewed wave of attacks on Nigerians. In the latest attack on Nigerians it was alleged that over 50 business outfits belonging to Nigerians were burnt down by South African drivers, who accused them of selling drugs to South African criminal gangs.

Commenting on the unfortunate killing, Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa Godwin Adama called on the South African authorities to intervene and put an end to what he referred to as “an ugly trend.”

“We condemn in strong terms, the barbaric act and call on the South African authorities to intervene and put an end to this ugly trend.

“We also call on our nationals to continue to be law abiding as we work towards obtaining justice for the family of the deceased.

“I am in touch with the police and appealing to them to safeguard the lives of Nigerians from attacks by the locals,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

