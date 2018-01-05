xGunners: Arsenal vs Chelsea stats review – The Short Fuse
|
The Short Fuse
|
xGunners: Arsenal vs Chelsea stats review
The Short Fuse
That Arsenal vs Chelsea match was an exhausting affair. It was end to end with both teams creating a number of dangerous moments. The match really turned a very soft penalty (my own opinion on it is that it WAS a foul, but Eden Hazard dived to sell it …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!