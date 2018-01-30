YBNL Boss, Olamide Loses Mum Amidst Son’s Birthday Celebration

With all black Instagram picture and a Yoruba proverb that describes the importance of a mother in man’s life, YBNL Boss, Olamide announced the passing away of his mother today 30th January, 2018.

The sad loss came after throwing fans in a happy mood in celebration of his son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji, who turns three today. Olamide had earlier shared the photo with his son on Instagram with caption;

Happy birthday Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji more life young King from Dad,your best pal.

See Post Below;



Few moments later, Olamide announced the call to glory of his mother. The news which came as a shock to his fans nationwide has generated a whole lots of message of consolation and condolences.

See post Below

Orisa bi iya o si A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on Jan 30, 2018 at 8:40am PST

May Her Gentle soul Rest In Perfect Peace! Amen

