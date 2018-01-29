 Ycee & Bella – Late Night Vibrations EP | Nigeria Today
Ycee & Bella – Late Night Vibrations EP

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Tinny Entertainment front man “Ycee” and first lady “Bella” following the success of the “Juice Concert” collaborates on new EP Project “Late Night Vibrations“. The EP which houses 6 hot tracks have both acts come out in different sounds See Track list below 1. Wetin 2. Empathy 3. Tropicana Fruit Juice 4. All Night 5. […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

