Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Arabia's Int'l Airport
Vanguard
Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Arabia's Int'l Airport
Yemeni's Houthi movement said on Tuesday that it fired a long-range ballistic missile toward the King Khaled International Airport North of the Saudi capital Riyadh. It is the second ballistic missile attack claimed by Houthi rebels on the Saudi …
