Yemi Alade Drops Bright & Colourful Video For Love Song, ‘Go Down’ – Konbini

Yemi Alade Drops Bright & Colourful Video For Love Song, 'Go Down'
A month ago, Yemi Alade rounded up her 2017 with her third studio album, the perfectly average Black Magic. After releasing only three singles off that LP, the singer seems to have pushed it aside, yet again, in favour of her Mama Afrique EP …
Video: Yemi Alade – Go Down
