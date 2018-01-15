 Yemi Alade: Go Down [Video] | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yemi Alade: Go Down [Video]

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Yemi Alade has just served her fans a new video and it is the official music video for “Go Down”. The Effyzzie Entertainment and Rebel Movement lead act drops this video as her account opening piece of work for the new year. This one is a follow up to her Falz assisted “Single and Searching […]

Yemi Alade: Go Down [Video]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.