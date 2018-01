[YNaija2019] 16 simple answers to all your PVC questions

Here are answers to some common questions about the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Where can a person register to become a voter?

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designated centre nearest to his/her place of residence during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. Mondays to Friday (excluding public holidays), 9am-3pm.

Read ยป [YNaija2019] 16 simple answers to all your PVC questions on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest